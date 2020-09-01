Unrealistic Ministry of Education

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Education has rolled out its plan for term one, 2020-2021. Teaching should begin at the primary and secondary schools from September 14. The school day is planned for 8.30 am to 2.30 pm daily.

Teachers are expected to conduct synchronous and asynchronous classes. However, according to the minister, there is approximately 65,000 students without internet access.

But did she consider the homes that may have internet access but with only one device available with more than one students in those homes? So which child in the home should be given preference for the device?

All these plans by the ministry are idealistic. We need realistic solutions. Why not keep the focus on online teaching with the Forms 4, 5, 6 and Standards 4 and 5? These are classes preparing for examinations.

In these unprecedented times, emphasis should be placed on these classes. In this way, the ministry could concentrate on assisting only these students with devices at this point. This is more practical and achievable.

The television platforms can be used to cover areas of the curriculum for Forms 1, 2, 3 and lower primary school classes this term.

The ministry is also suggesting printables for students without internet access. This is a really foolish plan in times of this pandemic. How are these printables being sanitised for movement from teacher to students and vice versa?

The purpose of the remote teaching is to flatten the curve, yet the ministry is now exposing teachers and students to the coronavirus.

At this time, the ministry does not need to be over ambitious but rather practical and sensible. Presently in certain areas of TT, there are issues with efficient internet access. So what is going to happen when 200,000 plus students have to log on at the same time from September?

I will stress again – the emphasis for online learning should be on the examinations classes for this term. Let good sense prevail.

ELENA MATTHEW

via e-mail