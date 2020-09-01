Unbeaten TKR thump Tallawahs by 19 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders' Colin Munro hits a four as Jamaica Tallawahs wicketkeeper Genn Phillips looks on during Match 21 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League at Brian Lara Cricket Academym Tarouba, on Tuesday. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) extended their unbeaten run of form to seven wins in as many matches after thumping the Jamaica Tallawahs by 19 runs when action continued in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), on Tuesday.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, TKR were sent in to bat and piled on 184/4, the second highest score of this year’s edition. The three-time champions were steered by Kiwi Colin Munro (65 runs from 54 balls) and another mesmerising display from skipper Kieron Pollard (33 runs from 16 balls).

Opening batsmen Sunil Narine, who returned to the squad after sitting out three matches due to injury, slammed 29 off 11 balls while Lendl Simmons scored 25.

Topping the bowling for the Tallwahs was Carlos Brathwaite (2/36) while Sandeep Lamichhane (1/20) and Fidel Edwards (1/48).

In their turn at the crease, the Rovman Powell-captained unit could only muster up 165/6 with big-hitter Andre Russell (50 not out) showing the most resistance. Glenn Phillips (41), Nkrumah Bonner (26) and Carlos Brathwaite (21 not out) also tried valiantly to chase the target but fell just short.

Spinner Fawad Ahmed (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for TKR while Akeal Hosein (1/18), Sunil Narine (1/23), Khary Pierre (1/25) and Dwayne Bravo (1/37) all bagged one apiece.

TKR’s (14 points) victory continues their reign atop the 2020 CPL standings, trailed by St Lucia Zouks (10 points) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (six points) respectively.

At 5.30pm on Tuesday, match 22 bowls off with the Guyana Amazon Warriors up against struggling 2019 CPL winner Barbados Tridents.

Summarised Scores

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 184/4 – (Colin Munro 65, Kieron Pollard 33 not out, Sunil Narine 29, Lendl Simmons 25; Carlos Brathwaite 2/36, Sandeep Lamichhane 1/20, Fidel Edwards 1/20) defeated JAMAICA TALLAWAHS – (Andre Russell 50 not out, Glenn Phillips 41, Nkrumah Bonner 26, Carlos Brathwaite 21 not out) by 19 runs