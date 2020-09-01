TT entrepreneur among 21 Shell innovators finalists

Michael Parris. -

TT entrepreneur Michael Parris is amongst 21 finalists for the 2020 Shell LiveWire Top Ten Innovators. This is a global competition that highlights and rewards businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation.

A statement from Shell said Parris' company Soular is the only TT company to be shortlisted among 136 applications received from 15 countries. A natural foods company, Soular uses 100 per cent local and regional organic inputs to produce products such as sun dried banana and cacao products.

Shell LiveWire programme manager TT Ryssa Brathwaite was happy to see Soular's involvement in this competition She said as TT continues to diversify its economy, innovations in the agricultural industry help make this a reality for the country.

This year's competition will also include a focus on supporting entrepreneurs throughout covid19 pandemic. Winners and two runners-up will be names in the categories of energy transition, environment and circular economy and local prosperity.

The winners will receive US$20,000. The runners up receive US$10,000. Public voting for the top ten innovators opens from September 7 to 16. People can also goto https://www.livewire.shell/topteninnovators to vote for their favourite business.