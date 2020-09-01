Tobago's environmental partners plant trees to protect coast

Tobago's environmental partners have planted 2,500 trees along the north-east coast to protect against coastal erosion. Among the trees planted to bolster the protection were sea grapes, seaside mahoe, almond and coconut trees.

Compared to the more complex measures, tree planting is one of the best ways to protect beaches, villages and coastlines from coastal erosion. Coastlines in the north-east of the island are extremely important, as they aid in the protection of infrastructure; provide a wide array of recreational and leisure activities for domestic and international tourism; and a habitat for many marine life and wildlife.

The initiative, which is a collaboration between the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE), Environment Tobago and the Environmental Research Institute Charlottesville (ERIC) engaged several community groups and stakeholders in this restorative exercise.