Tobagonians obeying mask law

KEEPING SAFE: Two women walk through downtown Scarborough with their masks on last month. A new law, which went into effect on Monday, made mask wearing mandatory. - LEEANDRO NORAY

Tobagonians are, generally, wearing masks in public.

This is the view of the police's Tobago Division’s media ambassador Sgt Alicia Piggott.

Piggott told Newsday since wearing masks in public became law on Monday, Tobagonians are adhering to the new protocol.

As of news time on Tuesday, she said police had not arrested anyone for not wearing a mask.

“I don’t know of any arrest,” Piggott said via Whatsapp.

Asked if she has observed people wearing their masks, Piggott said: “Yes.”

Legislation to make mask-wearing mandatory, as a means of preventing the spread of covid19 was passed in the House of Representatives on Friday and in the Senate on Saturday.

The legislation stipulates that an individual found in public without a mask will be fined $1,000 for the first offence, with increases of $1,000 for second and third offences.

Violations of other restrictions under the legislation can result in penalties up to a maximum of $250,000.

Since the law was passed, there has been concern about whether people should be required to wear masks in a vehicle in cases where the passengers are family members.

At Monday’s Ministry of Health’s covid19 briefing, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said according to the legislation this is mandatory.

He also listed categories of people to whom the legislation would apply. For example, he said all children over eight will be required to wear a mask.

On the flip side, he said people who remove their masks to take medication or for identification purposes are among those exempted.

Newsday spoke to several Tobagonians, who said they agree with the stipulation that they wear masks when driving with passengers.

“I have no problem with that,” one taxi driver said. “We are at risk ,so we have to safeguard ourselves. Remember, this is what we are making our living by.”

Another driver said being in close proximity to an individual in a vehicle heightens the likelihood of transmitting a virus.

“As someone comes into a car, you could get it (covid19). So I support the decision.”

One woman said covid19 is no laughing matter.

“This is a matter of life and death. So driving with a mask when there are passengers is a no-brainer.”