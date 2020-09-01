Tobago Classic cancelled due to covid19

Cyclists ride through Buccoo during stage one of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic - File Photo

AFTER months of uncertainty, the 35th edition of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) has been cancelled due to the covid19 pandemic.

This is the first time in the race’s history the event will not come off along the streets of the sister-isle.

In a statement issued by race chairman Jeffrey Charles on Tuesday, he indicated the unfortunate decision was taken after lengthy conversations with members of TT security and health personnel.

“These are extraordinary times and although we hoped that the TICC 2020 would take place, we regret to advise that after discussions with the TT security and health agencies, we all agreed that the responsible course of action is to cancel this year’s event and start planning for the TICC 2021 on a much grander scale.”

Next year’s tentative date is set at September 28 – October 3.

This year, the TICC was originally scheduled to pedal off from September 29 to October 4. However, after an increased spread in confirmed covid19 cases locally and the extended closure of TT’s borders, organisers opted to push back the date to October 19-26 with hope of a decrease in cases and the border reopening.

Prior to the race cancellation, Charles revealed that most of the event's main stakeholders, sponsors, race providers, local, regional and international officials, teams and cyclists were still very interested and keen for the event to take place.

Charles expressed some disenchantment with the decision but was not dismayed.

“I am a bit disappointed but not discouraged. I am motivated to make a big effort to do something really special in 2021,” he said.

The veteran race promoter was in contact with several of the local, regional and international cyclists in Tuesday and admitted they shared similar sentiments on this year’s race cancellation.

“Yes, there are a lot of disappointments and sad faces coming in from all corners of the globe. It’s just amazing how huge the international interest and following for this event has been,” he added.

Charles concluded, “The race organisers get as much excitement hosting this unique six-day Caribbean sporting event as the competitors do from the time they arrive on our beautiful island of Tobago. Covid19 has made 2020 a year that we will all remember as having to change the way we live and how we conduct our activities. So save the dates for the Tobago International Cycling Classic 2021.”

The TICC is the biggest international sporting event held annually in the sister-isle and is a major contributing factor to the island’s sport tourism. Road cyclists from TT, the Caribbean region and across the globe usually look forward to participating.

Cyclists from as far as Denmark, Netherlands, Norway and multiple South American countries are customary competitors. The race also provides a platform for seasoned and up-and-coming local road racers to compete at a high level and gain much-needed experience.