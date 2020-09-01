The knowledge gaps

WE TALK of becoming a “knowledge-based” society. We speak of aspiring to “developed nation” status. We like to quote Dr Eric Williams’s statement that the future of the country is in our children’s book bags.

But Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly’s disclosure on Friday that 65,000 students do not have internet access or devices to connect to it makes you wonder. Is it all just talk?

Dr Gadsby-Dolly was sworn in only a few weeks ago. With the new term due to reopen virtually today (teaching is to resume at all schools by September 14), she has been praised for hitting the ground running. She saw an urgent need and took steps to get it sorted quickly by asking for help.

But she should not have had to.

To put things in perspective: even if there were no pandemic and schools were functioning normally, it would have been worrying that so many children – and a number of teachers – have slipped through the cracks. In 2020, that number is shocking and unacceptable in a country as wealthy as this one, with or without a need for mass online education.

Schools already afford a degree of internet access through computer labs and libraries, but the turn to online teaching raised the stakes.

The Education Ministry’s own intervention in the matter of laptops appearing on booklists in July suggests awareness of this problem. Back then, it took the position that such items should not appear on school lists. Instead, it would provide “guidance” to principals.

Perhaps that guidance related to earlier reassurances – and revelations.

In April, one of the two ministers in the Education Ministry reported the number of students without access was 60,000. He said a $62 million programme was to be launched to tackle it.

What happened?

It is of little use now to point to the free laptop programme of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration. Whatever its merits, that programme was doomed to become a victim of politics, as well as its own inefficiencies in terms of procurement, sustainability and the difficulties of tailoring to the diverse needs of all stakeholders.

What is clear is no administration has been able to address the more profound issue of inequality, of which this gap is a distressing symptom.

Desperate times call for desperate remedies. It is good to see a few companies step forward to help pick up the slack.

Still, that cannot absolve the State of its own responsibilities.

Having grappled with this problem for months now; having been aware of the tight timeline with regard to exams, the general election, and the opening of the new term; having known that a new minister was going to be installed no matter who won – how could we be in this mess today?

When politics interferes with education, the result is ignorance.