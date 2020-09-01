Some happy with virus cases rise

THE EDITOR: It is not with pleasure that I have come to the conclusion that some people are not satisfied, or in a happy state, until a bad situation becomes worse.

I refer to the percentage of people who, despite the persistent pleadings by the Minister of Health, are still seen not wearing masks, or social distancing, still having parties, limes, etc.

It appears as though they desire TT to be in a similar state to many other countries, although they (the non-mask wearers) will be at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

If you ask some of them the reason for not complying, they will not give an honest reply or will simply just not respond. Deep in their heart, however, they may be enjoying the increase of positive cases.

Can this be a mental disorder? Food for thought.

May the sovereign God continue to bless TT.

GERTRUDE EDWARDS

Tacarigua