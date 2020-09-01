Probe into soldier's inflammatory comments goes on

Military officials are continuing investigations into comments made by a member of the Defence Force, which it described as “unfortunate and insensitive.”

The statement was made on Facebook and circulated around August 11, the same time a slew of inflammatory comments, including one from an employee of Ramsaran Dairy products, popped up on social media, in response to the results of the general election.

In a media release on August 12, the Defence Force condemned the officer's words

“The leadership of the Defence Force wishes to advise the citizens of TT that the statements in question allegedly posted by a military person on a social media platform, do not represent the views of the TTDF and are in no way a reflection of its diverse membership,” the release said.