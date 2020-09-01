Physical and virtual attendance of teachers on Tuesday

Several teachers opted to report for duty virtually on the first day of the new school year on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education said.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said there was 97 per cent attendance with the primary schools having the greater physical attendance (72 per cent) while virtual attendance was greater with secondary school teachers (70 per cent).

The majority of principals were in attendance with 92 per cent in all districts – 88.76 per cent physically, 11.24 per cent virtually and eight per cent were absent.

Newsday was told the teachers will be using this first week for planning and determining how they will engage students officially from September 14.

Officials at TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) as well as the primary and secondary schools principal associations said while they seem to be on the way to officially teaching students, several questions surrounding the use of virtual and physical means for teaching, accessing all students and the cost of printing materials, are still to be answered.

“The fact of the matter is, online engagement is new for public schools,” said TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas. She said while some teachers have gotten accustomed to using online platforms, the overall system would have some teething problems which would need to be ironed out as the term progresses.

But there are still the issues of infrastructure for online teaching, as well as connectivity and a lack of devices which hinder schools from going fully virtual.

National Primary Schools Principals Association president Lance Mottley said a majority of students are lacking either infrastructure, devices or both and would have to use printed materials. Ronald Mootoo, president of the Secondary Schools Principals’ Association, said more than 60 per cent of students in secondary schools would not be able to effectively get lessons from teachers in real-time because of a lack of connectivity in rural areas, and a lack of devices.

“In some cases there is only one device for accessing the internet, but there is more than one child in the home. In cases like that, both would not be able to go online at the same time.”

He said what could happen, but it would not happen right away, is that teachers could begin recording their lessons and leaving it for students to access. He said both real-time online lessons and pre-recorded lessons have their merits and drawbacks – with real-time teaching allowing students to ask questions and get immediate feedback, and pre-recorded teaching giving students 24-hour access to lessons.

But he hoped that, with the combination of real-time and pre-recorded lessons, along with emails and other digital methods, they would be able to reach about 80 per cent of the students in secondary schools virtually. The rest would have to use printed materials.

For primary school students who would have to use printed lessons, Mottley said the cost of printing is the biggest issue.

He said, last year in one school with a total of 160 students the cost of printing was about $10,000.

“And this was not for every student. Printing is a huge cost.

The associations agreed the ministry should bear the cost of the printing.