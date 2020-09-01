Photos of the day: September 1, 2020

In commemoration of International Women's Day 2020, women from different arms of our national security forces held a show of force in Port of Spain, with a number of roadblock excerises throughout the day, followed by a march that ended on the Brian Lara Promenade. Photo by Sureash Cholal -

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.