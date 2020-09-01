"Photos of the day: September 1, 2020"

News
In commemoration of International Women's Day 2020, women from different arms of our national security forces held a show of force in Port of Spain, with a number of roadblock excerises throughout the day, followed by a march that ended on the Brian Lara Promenade. Photo by Sureash Cholal -
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.
Keisha Johnson and her son Daveon Reid 9, wearing their masks following the passing of legislation for the mandatory wearing of masks which took effect on Tuesday. Photo by Roger Jacob
EVERYBODY WEARING THEIR MASKS- The mandatory wearing of masks took effect on Tuesday. People were observed in the capital city wearing their masks in keeping with the public health ordinance - Photo by Roger Jacob (Independence Square, Port of Spain)
DANGEROUS PASSAGE - A child runs past the temporary pathway which is currently the only access for residents in La Seiva Village. Workmen continue to toil early Tuesday morning, as life in the community of La Seiva Village in Maraval, has been put on hold, after flood waters destroyed the main roadway preventing people from traversing the area. - Photo by Roger Jacob
On Tuesday, Arouca resident, Hema Ganesh, looks at where flood water destroyed her wall that once protected her property. The wall came crashing down on Monday morning. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Pedestrians walk past sand bags and a muddy portion of the Eastern Main Road in Arouca on Tuesday, where flood water caused damage to several houses the day before. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
New Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed congratulated by former Chaguanas mayor Vandana Mohit who contested and won the Chaguanas east constituency in the last general election - Photo by Lincoln Holder
