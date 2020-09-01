New UK High Commissioner arrives in TT

Harriet Cross -

Newly appointed British High Commissioner to TT Harriet Cross has arrived in TT and is undergoing two weeks' quarantine.

Cross is the first ever female British High Commissioner to TT.

She succeeds Tim Stew, who served from August 2015-August 2020.

Cross posted on Twitter on Tuesday, “I have arrived in Trinidad & Tobago as British High Commissioner. What utterly gorgeous islands! Two weeks quarantine then I can start to explore this wonderful country.”

Previously, Cross served as the British Consul-General in Boston in the US. She has also worked in Yemen, Morocco and New York with the United Nations. She entered the diplomatic service in 1997.