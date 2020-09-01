Met Office issues immediate yellow alert on weather

File photo: Drivers proceed cautiously through a flooded road in Barrackpore after heavy rainfall on August 9. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

THE METEOROLOGICAL Service has issued a yellow alert, effective immediately.

It is warning that both Trinidad and Tobago have and are expected to continue to experience thundershowers throughout the afternoon and evening.

The alert went into effect at 12.40pm and is set to end at 6pm.

Central and Northern Trinidad are expected to be most affected.

The Met Service saisd there is high potential "for the development of heavy to intense showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, which can result in rapid street or flash flooding."

Winds may gust in excess of 45 km/hr in the area of thunderstorms. The forecast listed them as "very likely" with a "moderate" severity on the Met Service's risk-assessment index.