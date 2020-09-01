Masks mandatory in vehicles even if travelling with family

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says while he understands the public's dissatisfaction with the decision, it remains mandatory for people to wear masks in a vehicle even if the passengers are all family members.

He was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press briefing on Monday morning.

Based on the law, he said, a motor vehicle "includes everything from a car to a tractor."

He also said sea vessels are included.

"Accept that this is because we are TT. We have in TT a system called a PH (taxi). It would be extremely difficult for law enforcement to know which vehicle is private... we have a thriving and large industry."

He added, "We have a very peculiar way of wearing masks in TT. Most people wear it as a chin guard and have their nose and mouth exposed, that is not the definition of a mask at law."

Anyone found in breach of the legislation will receive a fixed penalty notice and will be liable for a fine of $1,000. But the greatest liability, he said, is the risk of infection. All children age eight and up are also required to wear a mask.

Asked about those who are socially displaced, he said the legislation "applies to all."

"This (covid19) virus is no respecter of age or circumstance.

"Face masks are being distributed to persons with difficulties in their situation; to the socially displaced, and therefore, we will not only apply the law but we will ensure they can comply."

He also listed the following exceptions/reasonable excuses:

• The person has a physical or mental impairment or is in severe distress (Example of distress - claustrophobia, which is classed as neither physical nor mental impairment)

• Travelling with someone reliant on sign language

• If the mask is temporarily removed to eat or drink

• The person is travelling to avoiding injury or to escape harm

• The mask is temporarily removed to take medication

• The mask is temporarily removed for identification purposes