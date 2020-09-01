Masks for all and sundry?

THE EDITOR: While I agree that Trinis need to be coerced almost to the point of being "roughed up" to follow regulations, the mandatory wearing of face masks is not so easily implemented.

What about the vagrants? Are they going to be given masks? Certainly they are not in a position to purchase them. So will the law be enforced where they are concerned or are they the exception to the rule – as is the case with so many different groups in this paradise.

Are police going to arrest and charge them if they do not wear face masks? Really? And they are expected to go and pay the fine? And what if they don’t?

The Government was advocating releasing prisoners during the early days of the pandemic, now it wants to put more inside? Have the authorities thought this through?

While I fully understand that the Government is between a rock and a hard place, it has to look at things from every angle before making decisions.

On the topic of vagrants, are they not supposed to physical distance too? How then are they allowed to sleep side by side within mere feet of each other on the sidewalks?

Maybe if the authorities had dealt with the vagrancy problem years ago then they wouldn’t be in this position today. And not just this present Government but previous ones too.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook