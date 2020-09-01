Many parents opting for curbside pickup at bookstores

At least one bookstore owner is saying while parents are buying school books, there has been a noticeable shift to curbside pickup arrangements at bookstores.

One such store owner Nigel Khan said parents and guardians are opting not to go into the stores for textbooks or other supplies.

He said the process involved parents or guardians placing their orders via the store’s WhatsApp number. A store representative will call the customer confirming all necessary details, and the order is ready for pick up. Khan said there is no need for the customer to exit the vehicle as the items are brought.

He said even before the announcement of the resumption of school, books were being sold.

“Parents were buying books for their children to do work at home.”

When they received book lists, they continued to buy books. He said there has not been a decrease in sales.

Khan said he has also noticed that parents who choose to visit books stores to buy books are going to locations in malls throughout the country.

“I think people have more confidence with regards to the sanitation measures these shopping malls have in place, so the malls must be credited for their safety and precautionary measures in the fight against covid19.”