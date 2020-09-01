Kamla: Govt using UNC covid19 ideas

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Tuesday claimed the Government's decision to do antigen testing as part of the national response against covid19 is an idea from the UNC.

In a post on her Facebook page, Persad-Bissessar referred to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh's announcement on Monday that Government signed an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and has bought 160,000 rapid test antigen test kits.

"I am pleased that they have decided to take up valuable suggestions from the Opposition."

But Persad-Bissessar added, "We are a long way from where we would like to be."

She made additional suggestions for Government to consider in the fight against covid19

These included establishing a covid19 intelligence (centre) "where all national security agencies will communicate and execute strategic plans and operations in unison"; deploying teams of health officers to ensure businesses and citizens comply with covid19 protocols; and stocking up on suitable amounts of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers.

Government is already doing the latter two.

Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition will continue "offering sound medical advice from our well experienced and qualified medical doctors."

In a post on August 30, Persad-Bissessar complained that Government "has not yet embarked on a long overdue, aggressive nation-wide covid19 testing policy."

She said, "Apart from legally mandating the wearing of masks in public, the Government is worryingly continuing its dangerous trend of failing to adequately respond to this deadly pandemic in an effective, timely manner."