Friction between Speaker, UNC continues

THE Opposition UNC’s refusal to support the nomination of Bridgid Annisette-George as Speaker of the House of Representatives at the opening of the first session of the 12th Parliament is a continuation of friction between Annisette-George and the UNC over the last five years.

In a statement last Thursday, Persad-Bissessar claimed there were instances in the 11th Parliament when Annisette-George breached parliamentary principles and affected the Opposition’s ability to contribute effectively to debates on legislation.

She warned that if Annisette-George failed to recuse herself and/or to step down and/or to withdraw as a nominee for Speaker, “the Opposition reserved the right to raise her conduct on substantive motions before the House and to debate any continuing actions that are not impartial.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition also reserved the right to approach the courts to seek a declaration that Annisette-George’s alleged actions deprived Opposition MPs of their rights to speak in Parliament.

At the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament at the Red House, the Government rejected the Opposition’s nomination of former PNM deputy leader Nafeesa Mohammed as Speaker by a vote of 21-19.

In July, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal brought a motion of censure against Annisette-George. He claimed she had breached the Integrity in Public Life Act and called on her to apologise to the House.

“Today I tell the Speaker, having told us for five years to take a walk, the Speaker should take a walk. Take a walk on this matter alone.”

The motion was in relation to his attempt on April 27 to move a definite matter of urgent public importance on the sale of fuel to someone in Aruba which, allegedly, was rerouted to Venezuela in contravention of US sanctions.

On that day, Annisette-George ruled that the matter did not qualify under the standing orders. But Moonilal in his motion said she failed to declare a possible conflict of interest – her husband Newman George is chairman of Paria – the company which sold the fuel.

In the vote on the motion, all 17 government members present voted against and all 14 opposition members voted for. The motion was not carried.

In May, Annisette-George ordered Naparima MP Rodney Charles to leave the Parliament Chamber, after he said something to her, which seemed to be disrespectful. During another sitting in May, then Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie complained to Annisette-George about his speaking time being cut,

In June, Annisette-George ordered then Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein to sit after she seemingly ran afoul of the standing orders during debate on the Copyright (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Last October, Persad-Bissessar said she planned to refer Annisette-George to the Privileges Committee of the House of Representatives over her chairing of the budget debate. Persad-Bissessar alleged that in contrast to the strictures on her speech in opening the day’s debate to rebut Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget speech, Annisette-George gave free rein to the next contributor, Laventille West government MP Fitzgerald Hinds.