Faaiq Mohammed, 32, is new Chaguanas mayor

The 32-year-old former deputy mayor was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon at the corporation’s auditorium in Chaguanas.

Owing to covid19 restrictions, Newsday was not allowed at the ceremony. But Mohammed, who is the councillor for Charlieville, later spoke to Newsday.

The mayor's position became vacant when Vandana Mohit became the Chaguanas East MP after the August 10 general election. A deputy will be appointed at a later date.

Mohammed said, "I am excited. This is an exciting time in my life. I attained the highest position I can at the local government level. I am ready and willing to work to serve the people."

The major issue facing TT is the pandemic, he said. His first order of business is to meet on Wednesday with council members to discuss covid19 and "to chart a way forward."

On traffic woes in the borough, Mohammed plans to consult with commuters, staff from the Ministry of Works, and the police.

Mohammed started off as a councillor on an Independent Liberal Party (ILP) ticket in 2013. He contested and won the same seat twice afterwards, but as a UNC member.

He vows to work with Mohit to "properly" represent the burgesses, saying they have a good working relationship.

Born and bred in Chaguanas, Mohammed considers himself a "son of Chaguanas", an avid cricket player and a devout Muslim. He celebrated four years of marriage on August 1.

"I was a wicket-keeper. I played with Alescon Comets as well as Aranguez Sports Club," he said.

During the first lockdown, the family’s manufacturing business, ANSA Sports, donated 1,000 masks, he said.

The former mayor said she was proud to see him succeed her.

"We are from the same team. Today is a proud day for me, for us, to experience this ceremony. Faaiq and I started off together in this council," Mohit said.

"I am sure we will work as a team to ensure we achieve all that we need to achieve here in Chaguanas. I will be of guidance to the mayor and the council whenever needed so we can put strategies together and work this borough to the best of our abilities as young people."