Education Secretary: Students must use time wisely

Education Secretary Kelvin Charles -

THA Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Kelvin Charles has urged students to use their time wisely as they begin the new school term at home. Charles said the collective support of parents, teachers and students is necessary to adjust to the challenges of the covid19 pandemic.

In a press release on Tuesday, Charles said his division’s approach has always been the continuity of education while protecting the well-being of staff and students. He said the division will continue to refine approaches and strategies as the need arises.

He said, “Learning from home presents an opportunity for you to show up, give your best and most importantly, consolidate your learning experience. Given the circumstances, we at the Division of Education, Innovation & Energy have done and will continue to do what we can to ensure that the return to schooling through virtual means, is a seamless one.”

He also encouraged principals to lead and manage their schools as they would usually do, ensuring that the teachers continue to efficiently deliver educational content to students.

He added, “Teachers, connect with each child as you would in the physical classroom, continue to showcase educational resilience through digital transformation and pedagogical innovations.

“Parents, we need your support in this new venture. Your charges are counting on you for the encouragement needed to ensure high levels of engagement online.

"Students, take advantage of this opportunity to learn and use your time wisely to ensure that you participate in the virtual classroom.”

He reminded all to adhere to the covid19 regulations as safety was paramount.

“Let us adhere to the national safety protocols designed to ensure that we remain in the best of health to continue to serve our children, teachers, and communities who stand with us in service.”

Last Friday, Charles announced that he was satisfied that the division was ready for the new school year, noting that in order to measure and adjust the approaches and arrangements to teaching and learning in this new era, a pilot test involving four schools will be done during the first week of school – September 1-4.

Schools had been physically closed since March 13 as a measure to mitigate against the spread of covid19. Standard five students returned to classes on July 20 to prepare for SEA but schools were shut in early August after several students contracted the virus.