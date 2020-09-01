Covid19 death toll rises by two to 27

Five people died from covid19 on Tuesday. This has brought the total number of deaths from covid19 to 27.

The Ministry of Health said the deceased persons were two elderly males, two elderly females and one adult female, all with co-morbidities.

The total number of active cases is 1,085, with the addition of 38 positive cases between Monday and Tuesday. The number of people discharged remains at 685. There have been 1,797 positive cases diagnosed since March.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for covid19 was 23,934. The number of unique patient tests completed was 20,729 and 2,922 were repeated.