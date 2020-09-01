Claxton Bay murder victim's children: 'Where is Mummy?'

File photo- Adana Stacy Dick, of Christian Drive, Plaisance Park, South was stabbed to death near her home -

Sunday marked two months since 36-year-old Adana Stacy Dick was stabbed to death at the roadside near a bus shed in Claxton Bay.

The mother of five was on her way to report a domestic violence dispute to the St Margaret’s police.

Too young to understand death, Dick’s youngest child often asks about her. Her children are between two and 14.

A relative said, “The children are missing their mother. The last one keeps asking for Mummy.

"We want justice for Stacey.”

Up to Tuesday, the 47-year-old suspect remained on the run. The father of 11, he lives at Cedar Hill in Claxton Bay. Since Dick was stabbed on June 30, he left the area, but someone spotted him recently in the Princes Town district.

Passers-by heard a woman screaming at the Southern Main Road in the bus shed opposite Christian Drive in Plaisance Park.

Police later found Dick’s body, but the killer had already got away.

A few months ago, Dick began renting an apartment at Christian Drive. She lived with her children.

The night she was killed, the suspect visited her home, and they argued. She told a relative by phone that she was going to the nearby police station to report him.

Homicide police are investigating.