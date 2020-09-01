Children 8 and up must wear masks

Faris Al-Rawi -

CHILDREN ages eight and up can also be fined $1,000 for not wearing a mask in public.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual press briefing on Monday, AG Faris Al-Rawi said the new legislation “applies to all,” except those under age eight.

He added that in the case of the child being in the company of a parent, guardian, etc, that person may also be fined.

“A person with responsibility for a child can be a parent, guardian- anybody who looks after them on a continuous basis.”

If the child is unaccompanied, he said, “A child can be fined.

“There is a children’s court. So if your child is on his own or her own, your child can be fined. You will go to the children’s court – there’s one in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago, and you will find yourself before the court to pay the fine.”

He said the official document had an error, saying age five instead of eight, which would be corrected.