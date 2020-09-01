Bourse takes chair over Mutual Fund Assn

New Mutual Fund Association chairman and president Aleema Mohammed of Bourse Securities Ltd. -

ALEEMA MOHAMMED, the designated representative of Bourse Securities Ltd, has been appointed chairman and president of the Mutual Funds Association (MFA) for the 2020/2021 term.

Mohammed replaced Kurt Valley of First Citizens Asset Management Ltd. Meanwhile, Nigel Sabga is the vice chairman and vice president representing Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd.

Janice Jackman of the TT Unit Trust Corporation is the new treasurer, while Carolyn James remains as corporate secretary.

In addition to the named institutions, the following have been elected to the board of directors: First Citizens Portfolio and Investment Management Services Ltd, Guardian Group Trust Ltd, JMMB Investments (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, RBC Investment Management Ltd, Republic Bank Ltd, Sagicor Life Inc, and Scotia Investments Trinidad and Tobago Ltd.

The MFA is the representative body of mutual fund practitioners, designed to spearhead the development and growth of the local and regional mutual fund industry.

It is for professionals operating in the mutual fund arena, including mutual fund providers, sponsors, trustees, distributors, investment managers, advisers, and administrators.