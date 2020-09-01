Becoming wholesome beings

Dr Crystal Benjamin says the purpose of the workbook is to help guide people through their journey of self-discovery -

For many individuals, dealing with life’s challenges can be overwhelming, let alone living with the uncertainties surrounding the covid19 pandemic.

Work demands, traffic, bills, other family commitments and anxieties about the virus being a part of the “new normal,” leaves little room for downtime activity.

As such, preserving one’s physical, mental and emotional well-being is of even greater importance, said individual and couples therapist Dr Crystal Benjamin.

Through her Self-Discovery Workbook: A Step By Step Guide To Greater Clarity In Your Life, Business and Relationships, Benjamin urges people to refocus.

She argues if an individual is not emotionally whole and centred, he or she cannot bring their truest selves to relationships, situations and crises.

Benjamin said the book is dedicated to her clients.

“I have seen clients come to me feeling confused and despondent,” she told Newsday.

“Many of them have great ideas, incredible talents but they lack mental clarity and support. This book serves as a tool to reconnect persons with their authentic selves.”

Benjamin added the book allows clients to refocus their energy on personal development.

“This book is grounded in the premise that if we are well and whole, we'll be more efficient and effective in our various roles in life.

“I've seen so many clients give of themselves selflessly to their children, partners, and everyone else, but skimp on their own self-care. This is not healthy and can lead to physical and emotional health issues.”

Benjamin established her own business, Enriched Life Ltd at 13 Buccoo Road, Carnbee, Tobago on May 1, 2019.

She holds a doctorate in family studies and a master’s degree in marital and family therapy from Loma Linda University, California, United States.

Benjamin was also an influencer in the Ministry of Sports 40 Under 40 youth mentorship initiative.

The Tobago-born therapist said she came up with the idea for the book in August 2018.

She wrote some chapters, took a break and then decided to take advantage of the covid19 stay-at-home period, some months ago, “to execute the final product.”

Benjamin said the book was self-published so she had to arrange for an editor, printer and graphic designer.

“It was a lot of work but after hearing the reviews from my readers, I am quite satisfied.”

The workbook is divided into eight steps. It includes an introduction which provides guidelines on how the book should be used.

The book also carries a disclaimer to remind people that it cannot replace therapy.

“So, if they are severely distressed, they should contact a trained professional.”

Topics covered in the book include understanding one’s personality, the influence of childhood experiences in shaping current mindsets, core values, realistic goal-setting and networking.

Although the book does not give specific guidelines for coping with covid19, Benjamin said its content provides a platform for nurturing mind, body and soul.

She said she has heard many stories about how covid19 has impacted relationships.

For example, Benjamin said while some partners are struggling to cope with being around each-other more, parents are experiencing difficulty with navigating childcare and keeping their jobs.

On the flip side, she said some couples have used the time together to deepen their connection since they are not as busy. She observed many families have also picked up gardening.

“Due to the pandemic, there are segments of the population that need help and there are other segments who are able to capitalise on the opportunities before them.”

The Newsday Tobago columnist said the purpose of this workbook is to help guide people through their journey of self-discovery.

“2020 has been a difficult year filled with uncertainty. And so, this book serves as a safe space for you to refocus on understanding your personality, clarifying your values and confronting your strengths and weakness.”

She continued: “With an increased sense of who you are, you are better positioned to manage crises and make difficult decisions in life, business and relationships.”

Benjamin joked some readers have referred to the workbook as “therapy in a book.”

Asked what she hopes will be the major take away from the book for readers, Benjamin said: “We are all valuable and deserving of love.”

She said achieving the love people desire requires introspection, planning, assessing one’s strengths and weakness and fostering mutually beneficially relationships.

“I hope that readers truly understand the power of their minds in achieving peace in an unpredictable world.”

Self-Discovery Workbook: A Step By Step Guide To Greater Clarity In Your Life, Business and Relationships is currently available at Scribbles and Quills, Chaguanas; Books and Office Supplies, TLH Building, Scarborough, Tobago; Book Things TT and Amazon.com