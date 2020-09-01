Happiness murder accused in PoS court

Hudson "Hugo" Phillip. - TTPS

Four locals and two Venezuelans appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Xiangong Phang during a home invasion at the Happiness Grocery in Barataria on August 23.

Malik Kyle Jack, Lindon Williams, Kenneth Dabreo and Emmanuel Phillip, from Morvant, Laventille and Belmont, as well as Oswaldo Anton Marano and Hudson Phillip, two Venezuelans who live in Morvant and Laventille, all appeared before magistrate Indar Jagroo in the second court, facing the murder charge as well as charges of burglary and robbery with violence.

Early on August 23, the six men, along with two women, allegedly stormed the apartment, above the Happiness Supermarket, armed with knives and cutlasses.

The occupants of the house, seven Chinese men, fought back, resulting in all 15 people being wounded.

Phang died from his wounds. The eight suspects were arrested.

The matter has been adjourned to September 29.