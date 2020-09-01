3 more covid19 deaths, total now 25

THREE more covid19 patients have died and 14 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The Health Ministry's 10 am update on Tuesday said the patients who died were two elderly women and an elderly man, who all had co-morbidities. The total number of covid19-related deaths is now 25.

Of the 14 new cases, 13 are from Trinidad and one is from Tobago. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,063 and confirmed cases to 1,776.

Nine patients were also discharged, bringing that total to 685.

There are 80 covid19 patients in hospital and 962 in home isolation being monitord by the respective County Medical Officer Health offices.

Sixty-five are at the Couva Hospital (six in the intensive care unit and 13 in the high-dependency unit), while 15 are at the Caura Hospital.

Only seven patients remain at step-down facilities – two in Tacarigua, four at Debe and one at NAPA.

The total number of samples sent for testing is 23,651 and 20,729 of those were unique patient tests, while 2,922 were repeated tests.