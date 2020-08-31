TT flag-bearer walks 33 miles for Independence Day

TT's official flag-bearer David Nelson, left, leads a walk from Charlotteville to Crown Point on Monday to mark this country's 58th anniversary of independence. PHOTO COURTESY TOBAGO SPORTS LIVE -

THE traditional national parade, fireworks display and family gatherings to celebrate this country's independence have all been cancelled due to covid19. Although the traditional activities have been shelved, the country’s official flag-bearer, David Nelson, on Monday marked the occasion by leading a walk from Charlotteville to Crown Point – approxmately 33 miles.

Earlier this year, Nelson received the country’s official flag-bearer torch from his predecessor Hubert Diaz, 81. Diaz had carried the national flag at all major national events during a long career before passing on the responsibility to Nelson, who said he would still use the opportunity to celebrate the auspicious occasion, symbolising his patriotism.

The Studley Park native began his trot shortly after midnight amidst rainy conditions.

“I just walked the entire island of Tobago from Charlotteville to Crown Point.

“This walk started at midnight, one minute after 12, the same time our flag was first flown in 1962 when we got independence from Great Britain. We finished at 10.20 this morning,” he said.

Nelson said that while it was his first undertaking as the flag bearer for TT, it was also the first time walking that route.

“I am indeed honoured to accomplish this feat here,” he said noting that his preparation for this walk began in January.

As a reserved member of the TT Defence Force, he has participated in the annual parade for nearly 30 years.

He said for many members of the services who participate in the national parade, waking up on August 31 and not being able to march at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Trinidad or the Parade Ground in Scarborough, was unimaginable.

He however had some advice for the population.

“As the late Dr Eric Williams said: discipline, tolerance and production, together we aspire, together we would always achieve. Let us love one another, let us respect one another. During this pandemic time, let us care and let us look out for one another,” he said.