Tag them with red wristbands

THE EDITOR: All those who are advised to home quarantine should be tagged with a red wristband. The plastic name band used in all hospitals. And given a registration card to be signed by the authorised person removing the wristband.

If discovered outside the home or if the band is illegally removed, the person should be liable to a fine of $25,000 and immediate admittance to state quarantine.

The fine could be paid through salary deductions, from future taxes or state payments, like old-age pension and NIB benefits – with interest. However, the employer is the first option.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail