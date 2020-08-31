Robinson-Regis: Govt not surprised by 'obstructionist' Opposition

Bridgid Annisette-George -

LEADER of Government Business in the House Camille Robinson-Regis said on Friday she was not surprised by the Opposition "obstructionist" behaviour towards the nomination of the Speaker and reduced speaking times due to covid19.

She was speaking to the media following the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament. In the House sitting the Government nominated Bridgid Annisette-George to return as Speaker while the Opposition nominated attorney and former PNM deputy political leader Nafeesa Mohammed.

Robinson-Regis said usually with the election of a speaker, except in 2001 with the 18-18 split, there are not two sides nominating.

"In fact it is clear nothing has changed."

She recalled the last item of the last Parliament was a motion of censure in the Speaker which was defeated and the Government indicated confidence in the Speaker and they believe she operated credibly.

"Hence we have brought the same person to do job of Speaker."

She said Government members were very surprised but were not totally taken aback.

"Because it is clear there is no intention, despite the Leader of the Opposition saying that they would not be obstructionist, to work with the Government. This was a simple exercise and as usual the Opposition has operated in a way that brings a shadow over the opening of the 12th Parliament. But that is their way and we will live with it."

On Mohammed's nomination Robinson-Regis said she made her position clear and this was their choice.

During the sitting she brought a motion for the suspension of standing order 45:1 to reduce the speaking time limit from 45 minutes to 30 minutes for mover and responder, and from 30 minutes and an optional 15 minutes to 20 minutes with no extensions for all other speakers. The Opposition did not support it and it was sent to a division. It was passed with all 22 Government members supporting and all 19 Opposition members against.

Robinson-Regis said this was the same measure implemented in the 11th Parliament due to the global pandemic.

"We are still in a pandemic. And consequently again it is just being obstructionist by the Opposition."

She said in the 11th Parliament for almost every legislation the Opposition tried to make it difficult to have it passed.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told the media the Opposition was there to represent their constituents and to take a stand for democracy.

"And that is what we did this morning. Yesterday (Thursday, in a media release) I outlined all the reasons why the Opposition would not support the Speaker as a nominee again."

She recalled on the last occasion the Opposition did support her nomination.

"But given what transpired in the last Parliament we took a stand that we would take a stand for democracy to allow the Parliament to function without the way in which it functioned in the 11th Parliament."

She explained this is why the Opposition put forward its own nominee.

"We were not being obstructionist; we were doing what our constituents elected us to do which is to represent them and to represent their views."

She added: "We will not shut up. We'll continue to work for our constituents and to represent our constituents."

On the issue of opposing the waiving of the standing orders she explained the Opposition was not against measures designed to keep Parliamentarians safe from covid.

"But I think it is totally against our democracy to constrain the speaking time of members to 20 minutes."

She said the Government is misusing the standing orders by asking first to waive it and then to bring a motion that cannot be debated. She added Government was in fact attempting to amend the standing orders without the proper process.

"And I think that is very, very wrong in a time when we need to stand up for democracy we will continue to do so as we move forward in this new Parliament."

Asked about the choice of Mohammed given her criticisms of the Government and possible bias, Persad-Bissessar replied she is a very competent attorney at law and has had experience inside and outside of the Parliament.

"I think she would have been a very competent speaker as a lawyer."

Asked what was Opposition's next move now that Annisette-George had been elected Persad-Bissessar replied: "Democracy has prevailed in one sense for the Speaker. She is the Speaker and we will continue to function as members of the Parliament."