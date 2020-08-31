Pompeo hails US/TT links

Mike Pompeo -

UNITED STATES Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said he looked forward to the continuation of the links between US and TT in his message on the occasion of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Day on Monday.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Trinidad and Tobago as you celebrate your 58th Independence Day.”

Pompeo said the US valued the strong ties between the people of the US and TT and the initiatives taken to strengthen the partnership and the two countries’ economies.

“Our exchange programmes will continue to build personal and professional relationships between our people in every field, from sports and youth civic engagement to public health and disaster preparedness.”

Pompeo said he looked forward to continuing the collaboration under the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership and US-Caribbean 2020 Strategy.

“On this day of celebration, I send our best wishes to Trinidadians and Tobagonians for peace, prosperity, and good health in the coming year.”