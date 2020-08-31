PCA investigates cop's killing of Morgua man

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has started an investigation into the shooting death of Venrick Hudlin of Gomez Trace, Moruga.

A Monday Newsday report said 54-year-old Hudlin was shot once in his chest by an off-duty police officer at Gomez Trace, Mary’s Village, Moruga on Saturday.

Reports said Hudlin and the officer had a confrontation and Hudlin pulled a cutlass and attacked the off-duty officer.

The officer reported that he defended himself by firing a shot at Hudlin. Hudlin was taken to the Princes Town health facility where he was declared dead.

Hudlin’s mother, Mary, has since called for justice saying that there is video in the public domain that shows the shooting.

The PCA in the statement sent to media said the investigation into his death is pursuant to section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, chapter 15:05.

“The public is assured that due process shall be followed at all stages of the investigation. In this regard, the PCA will not express any view prior to any determination by a court of law as same may be tantamount to attempting to interfere with due process and the course of natural justice,” it said.

The PCA asked any witnesses or people with information on the incident to contact the authority at 226-4722 or at info@pca.org.tt.