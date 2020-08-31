One more dies, 68 test positive for covid19 Monday

THE Ministry of Health on Monday reported that some 68 more people had contracted covid19 over the past seven to nine days.

In their morning update, the ministry said 36 new cases were recorded from August 23-29, while the evening update said 32 new cases were reported over August 23-31, giving a total of 68 cases reported on Monday. The ministry noted the numbers did not represent cases detected over the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 22 people as one more person was reported to have died in the morning update. The ministry said the victim was an elderly woman with co-morbidities.

The evening statement said the sum total of samples tested was 23,651. Of these, 1,759 had tested positive at public and private facilities, with the total number of active cases at 1,061. The number of people discharged is 676.