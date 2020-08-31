Young, Martinez, PNM mourn former councillor's death

-

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez on Monday paid tribute to former PNM councillor Akil Durham who died on Monday. He was 33. Newsday understands that Durham was ill over the last two weeks and was in and out of hospital during that period.

In a post on Instagram, Young said, "Akil Durham was a young man that I had a lot of time for."

Young, who is also Port of Spain/North St Ann's West MP, said Durham was a councillor in Belmont, which falls within his constituency.

Durham previously represented the Belmont North and West district from 2016 to 2019. He did not stand for re-election in the November 2019 local government elections.

"He worked hard for his community. He spoke his mind and was well intentioned. He had dreams and aspirations that we discussed recently."

Young also said Durham was someone he worked well with and "who was liked by his burgesses."

He concluded, "Gone too soon. Rest in peace my brother."

Martinez said he was shocked and saddened by Durham's death.

"Akil served his district and the city of Port of Spain with distinction. He was committed, dedicated and passionate as a representative which brought out his vibrant and persistent nature."

Martinez said Durham "stood for what he believed to be right and forged ahead with confidence and commitment.

"We have lost a brother and a friend."

Martinez said Durham's contribution at the corporation would be preserved.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in a Facebook post said, "My former student, then fellow party colleague. Shocked and saddened. Rest in peace Akil."

The PNM also paid tribute to Durham. In a Facebook post, PNM PRO Laurel Lezama Lee Sing said, "This is an immeasurable loss, and we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon Akil, and that those who mourn are comforted and surrounded by love."

Lee Sing, who is also a government senator, said the party acknowledged Durham's tenure as a councillor from 2016 to 2019.

She said he "distinguished himself as a man of and for the people. He was meticulous and had an eye for detail, particularly as it related to the business of the Council.

"Despite challenges, his loyalty to his party never wavered."

Durham's former colleague, Alderman Wendell Stephen, on his Facebook page, said, "Words cannot express how I feel about someone who many referred to as my 'son'. We fell out sometimes like fathers and sons do but I never stopped caring."

Stephen said Durham was " such a bright light... stubborn but focused... intelligent...dedicated..."

He wondered what else the year has "in store for us."

Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman Sigler Jack extended condolences to Durham's family.

"May his soul and humble spirit, transition to eternal peace."