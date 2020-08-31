Miss Heritage Personality to be aired in four episodes

Miss Tobago Heritage Personality 2020 contestants with Tobago Festivals Commission chairman Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus (left) and director Cindy-Lou Edwards. - TOBAGO FESTIVALS COMMISSION

The Miss Tobago Heritage Personality 2020 competition, themed Tracing Legacies, will be aired as a four-part series. The first was aired on Saturday.

Owing to the covid19 restrictions in effect, the Tobago Festival’s Commission chaired, by Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, decided to pre-record the annual Tobago Heritage Festival which also incorporates the Miss Heritage Personality competition.

Speaking with Newsday last week, chairman of the organising committee Davia Chambers said the next two episodes of the competition, usually hosted at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, will be shown on the Facebook pages of Tobago Channel 5, TTT and the Tobago Festivals Commission on September 5 and 12. The finale will be aired on September 19.

With ten contestants from across the island vying for the crown, Chambers said filming would take place at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.

Episode one featured the opening production and speeches by Tsoiafatt-Angus, Shomari Hector who has the responsibility for culture in the THA, and the introduction of the contestants.

The fourth episode will feature the crowning of the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality queen.

Chambers said the personality competition is more than just a pageant.

“Its an avenue for young Tobagonian women to really develop into holistic all-rounded individuals.”

This year's contestants are Aleah Holder of Roxborough, Maiah Craig-Charles of Carnbee/Mt Pleasant, Davina Nelson of Les Coteaux, Khandelle Smith of Rhythmic Vibrations, Alliyah Sandy of Scarborough/ De Kulture Klub Ensemble, Shaquan Alleyne of Mt St George Police Youth Club, Kezia Sandy of Mt Grace, Jeri-Ann Sterling of Argyle, Karicia Morrison of Delecia’s Dance Agency and Tiffany Quashie-Williams of Mason Hall Village Council Folk Performers.

Chambers said, thus far the ladies have embarked on an illuminating and educational journey which has included activities such as workshops in oral traditions, folk dance, communications, etiquette, and a financial seminar hosted via Zoom by First Citizens Bank – the event's sponsor.

“It’s different, but we are surely getting accustomed to the ‘new norm’. At our workshops, the contestants all wore masks, their hands were sanitised and they practised social distancing. So they have been paying attention to the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

“Contestants have also been encouraged to incorporate masks into their attire. The stage and microphones will be sanitised after each performer, and at no time will there be more than five persons on stage.”