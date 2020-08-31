Making Pres very proud

THE EDITOR: In 1976, three past students of Presentation College in Chaguanas entered the Parliament. They were Raffique Shah (Siparia), Paul Harrison (Caroni East, deceased) and Ramesh Lutchmedial (Chaguanas).

Since that year Chaguanas has been represented in the Parliament by other past students of that prestigious college, namely, Manohar Ramsaran, Jack Warner, Ganga Singh and now Dinesh Rambally.

Former MP for St Augustine Prakash Ramadhar and current MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir are also past students.

I am sure the principal and staff are proud of their past students of the only Hindu-dominated Catholic school in Trinidad. It goes without saying that the Catholic Church must be congratulated for having the foresight in establishing that secondary school in the middle of the canefields.

RAMCHAND LUTCHMEDIAL

attorney