Imbert: TT will overcome covid19 challenge

Colm Imbert -

FINANCE Minister and Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert is confident that TT will overcome the challenge it currently faces with covid19. Imbert expressed his confidence in a tweet on Monday as he reflected on the 58th anniversary of TT's Independence.

He said, "For almost 60 years, we have had the right to self determination and to make our own way in the world." Imbert continued, "We do not rely on others to survive."

He also said, "With covid19, our country is facing its most difficult challenge, but we will come through this if we work together."

At a news conference in May, Imbert said Government is projecting a total expenditure of $6 billion on covid19 relief and other needs between now and September. At that time, Imbert said $934 million had been spent to date on covid19 relief.