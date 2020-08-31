I Love Tobago sign illuminated

The I Love Tobago sign was illuminated on Sunday to complete the four-phase project. PHOTO BY LEEANDRO NORAY -

The I Love Tobago gateway sign was lit on Sunday evening, the day before TT celebrated its 58th year of independence. The sign, situated along the Esplanade in Scarborough, was illuminated using LED lights.

The project, spearheaded by the Urban Renewal Department within the Division of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities, was commissioned and unveiled on June 4, however Secretary of the division, Clarence Jacob underscored that the work was incomplete as plant pots, benches and lighting were still to be put in place.

Addressing a small gathering on Sunday evening as he officially lit the sign for the first time, Jacob said the lighting of the sign completes the four-phase project. He said it it fulfils one of his dreams for the island.

“This sign has been in my heart for a while and I am happy to have it to its completion.

“We had a four-phase (approach) and tonight the lighting of the sign with the LED lights would be the final phase of this sign,” he said.

He added: “I love Tobago and this idea was in my heart even before I came into politics and when I came into politics, I wanted it to be a reality and tonight I am really happy to say that I love Tobago.”

The sign, made of marine-grade, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, is 54 feet long and eight feet high ,was built by Tobago contractor Deon Rojas of Rojas Engineering Ltd, while the electrical work was completed by Soverall’s Electrical.

It serves as a tourist attraction and landmark, providing visitors and locals with a great photo opportunity, however, Jacob reminded all to remain vigilant amidst the covid19 regulations which remain in effect.

“We have to take into consideration the pandemic stage and we want to recognise that the Prime Minister has love for us and he want to admonish us to maintain our social distancing. So, when we come here with our families, I would like us to maintain the order,” he said.

The sign, the first of its kind on the island, provides a positive first impression of the island’s capital to visitors entering via the sea port, and fosters national pride.

Owing to the sign’s close proximity to the sea, it comprises primarily stainless steel and should last approximately 30-50 years. It is not expected to require major maintenance.