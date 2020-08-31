Deyalsingh announces 'total gamechanger' in testing

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday disclosed that antigen testing will soon be taking place in TT as Government intensifies its efforts to decentralise testing for covid19. At the Ministry of Health's virtual news conference on Monday, Deyalsingh declared the development would be "a total gamechanger"

He said Government signed an agreement with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to source 160,000 rapid test antigen kits at a cost of US$6 per test. Deyalsingh said that agreement was signed off on Friday and efforts would be made to get the kits into TT "in the shortest possible time."

Deyalsingh explained that antigen testing could serve as a screen to determine whether people needed additional testing for covid19. He said antigen testing involved analysis of throat and nasal secretions.

Reiterating Government's efforts to improve testing, initiate an escalated response to the virus and pass legislation to make mask wearing in public mandatory, Deyalsingh said many countries around the world were experiencing increases in the number of covid19 cases.