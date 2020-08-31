Dennis: No room for divided TT

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis delivers his Independence Day message at a function on the weekend. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF CHIEF SECRETARY -

CHIEF SECRETARY Ancil Dennis said a united TT is needed now more than ever. Dennis made the observation during his Independence Day message on Monday as this country celebrated its 58th anniversary.

Dennis noted times have changed considerably in a short space of time due to covid19 and many of the annual independence Day activities have been shelved.

He said, "This year has taught us never to take the small blessings for granted as on this Independence Day, there is no other choice but to deal with the core; to truly examine what we have done with this freedom and responsibility, entrusted to all of us.

“You see, arriving at this point where we can observe yet another anniversary, is already a feat in and of itself. Together, we are still standing— we are still going— and we are never going to surrender in the face of any challenge."

TT has faced a number of difficulties this year including covid19, economic hardship and racial tensions. Dennis stressed unity will get the country through these turbulent times.

“I want to suggest to us that as we navigate these challenging and unprecedented times, there is absolutely no room for us to be distracted or divided. All of us must be in this battle together; pushing forth towards our goals with an attitude that is undergirded by the values of discipline, production and tolerance.

"And while each of us will pursue our own individual dreams, we have a collective responsibility to ensure that we aspire together, to build as one Trinbago family, to achieve all that we hope to become, as one nation under God. Let us therefore remember that we are still a great nation; a nation that has achieved results that belie our size.”

And as the world continues to grapple with the covid19 pandemic, Dennis said with limited control over the external, one must take this opportunity to do introspection.

“It is there that we will find reserves of strength, to carry us through this major but temporary setback."

He believes the country has the resources to overcome any challenge once people put aside differences and work together.

"But above all, it is crucial that we pool our efforts and ideas. We have always been a creative bunch. Blessed with the ability to shape and determine our own future.”

Dennis said TT can draw strength and wisdom from the country's previous leaders who set the foundation to build on.

“Perched on the shoulders of the giants who came before us, we also draw from their vision and strength. Our founding fathers and mothers had the courage to see possibility during this nation’s formative years. And even now, we must continue to fiercely guard that ability; that ability to imagine, and to work towards something greater than ourselves. The days for a passive attitude towards nation-building are over. The continued success and improvement of TT hinges greatly on the active involvement and contribution, of each of us as citizens,” he said.

Dennis called on citizens to be solution-oriented and not indifferent to the country's problems.

“It requires individuals who will not shirk or cower from a challenge or become disillusioned, while seeking solutions to long-standing problems. This crucial time demands individuals who will confront what is before them with a sense of grit, with the audacity of hope and with staunch patriotism. It requires patriotic participants rather than casual observers in this country’s affairs.”

Pointing to the words of caution in the inaugural address of the late former prime minister Dr Eric Williams that democracy is much more than a vote, Dennis said, it is also about the quality of the conversations as a society; a willingness to advocate on matters; and the confidence to engage with our communities.

“Therefore, as we move forward, it is imperative that we remember that our democracy extends beyond the ballot box."

Addressing the economic fallout of the pandemic and government's measures to contain it, Dennis assured, "We will not leave you hanging. No one gets left behind.”

He said millions have spent to safeguard the health and livelihoods of people and the economy of the island.

Dennis promised to continue prioritising the island’s agriculture sector to normalise a Tobago culture of growing its own food, which will improve food security on the island and increase the economic fortunes of this country.

“Tobago must not only govern itself in the very near future – Tobago must also once again feed itself. Tobago must once again feed Trinidad and even the wider region.”

He said Government will play its part but Tobagonians must also play their role.

“Our challenges may be new. The strategies with which we must overcome them may be new and dynamic, but those good old attributes upon which our success relies – integrity, an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, tolerance, productivity, discipline and patriotism – these are not new.

“These have been responsible for our progress over the last 58 years. We all must once again embrace these values and recognise that as citizens of this Republic, we have a duty to ourselves, our nation and by extension, the world.”