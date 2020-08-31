Covid19 claims one more, deaths now at 22

TT’s covid19 related deaths now stand at 22. In its 10 am update, the Ministry of Health said the person was an elderly female with co-morbidities.

There are now 1,029 active cases. An additional 36 people tested positive for the virus while four more people have been discharged bringing that total to 676.

The number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in TT stands at 1,727. A total of 23,530 samples have been submitted for testing at all sites with 20,608 unique patient tests completed and 2,922 repeated tests.

There are 909 people in home isolation and 61 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility with six people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine in the High Dependency Unity (HDU).

There are also 17 people at Caura Hospital for a total of 78 covid19 patients overall at the two hospitals.