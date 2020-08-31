Browne: Diversity is TT's reality

Amery Browne -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne called upon the population to embrace its diversity. In a post on his Facebook page, Browne reflected on TT's 58th anniversary of independence.

Browne said there is much that the people of TT can be proud of.

"Indeed our varied ancestry and origins make us quite unique in the world. Let's face it, this diversity is not a test or some temporary aberration...it is our history, it is our present and it is our future reality."

Browne added, "The manner in which we expend the powerful energies that our diversity generates will determine the trajectory of our national development."

He explained that the words of the national motto "Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve" are both a challenge and a promise to all citizens.

"So many of us proclaim that we love our country...but as a wise person once said, if you truly love me you've got to love all of me, and you've got to show it."