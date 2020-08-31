AG outlines exceptions to face mask law

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has outlined the "reasonable excuses" under which a person may not be fined for not wearing a face mask in public.

A bill to amend the Public Health Ordinance Act to make provisions for fixed penalty notices for breaches, including wearing face masks in public, was passed in the Senate on Saturday.

In the Health Ministry's virtual press briefing on Monday morning, Al-Rawi said, while the "greatest liability is the risk of infection," a person who breached the ordinance could be liable to a fine of $1,000.

The mask must be worn at all public places and in all vehicles.

But he also listed the following exceptions/reasonable excuses:

• The person has a physical or mental impairment or is in severe distress (Example of distress - claustrophobia, which is classed as neither physical nor mental impairment)

• Travelling with someone reliant on sign language

• If the mask is temporarily removed to eat or drink

• The person is travelling to avoiding injury or to escape harm

• The mask is temporarily removed to take medication

• The mask is temporarily removed for identification purposes