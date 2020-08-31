AG: Face masks being distributed to socially displaced

AG Faris Al-Rawi says the new mask-wearing legislation "applies to all," including the socially displaced.

He was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press briefing on Monday morning.

A bill to amend the Public Health Ordinance Act to make provisions for fixed penalty notices for breaches, including wearing face masks in public, was passed in the Senate on Saturday.

Al-Rawi said, "This (covid19) virus is no respecter of age or circumstance.

"Face masks are being distributed to persons with difficulties in their situation; to the socially displaced, and therefore, we will not only apply the law but we will ensure they can comply."