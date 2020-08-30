Zouks defend 92 against CPL champs

St Lucia Zouks captain Darren Sammy, left. and his players celebrate a wicket against the Barbados Tridents at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Sunday. PHOTO BY CPL T20 -

St Lucia Zouks defended the lowest total in the eight-year history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as defending champions Barbados Tridents suffered another morale-crushing defeat on Sunday.

On Saturday, Trinbago Knight Riders pulled off an improbable win over the Tridents with one ball to spare, after TKR skipper Kieron Pollard slammed 72 off 28 balls.

Against the Zouks, Tridents were well poised to get their campaign back on course after Zouks were bundled out for 92 in 18 overs – the lowest total in this year's CPL.

On a helpful surface, Tridents leg spinner Hayden Walsh found the form that saw him end the 2019 tournament as the leading wicket taker. He grabbed 3/19 in four overs and also contributed with his fielding. Raymon Reifer only bowled one over but made an impact as he snatched 2/5. Najibullah Zadran top scored with 22 for the Zouks.

In reply, Tridents were relatively cruising on 48/2 after nine overs, but Zouks refused to throw in the towel.

Led by the spinners, Zouks stifled the scoring and picked up wickets regularly. Tridents suddenly found themselves needing nine runs from six balls for victory in six balls after the 19th over went for just four runs with one wicket falling.

Off spinner Roston Chase proved difficult to hit in the final over as Tridents scored just five runs and lost another wicket, embarrassingly closing on 89/7 in 20 overs. Fast bowler Kesrick Williams took 2/12 in three overs and spinner Javelle Glen ended with figures of 2/11 in three overs. Opener Johnson Charles continued his prolific form with 39.

SUMMARISED SCORES: St Lucia Zouks 92 (18 overs) (Najibullah Zadran 22; Hayden Walsh 3/19, Raymon Reifer 2/5) vs Barbados Tridents 89/7 (20 overs) (Johnson Charles 39; Kesrick Williams 2/12, Javelle Glen 2/11). Zouks won by three runs.