WASA reservoirs doing better after rain

- ROGER JACOB

Despite the heavy rain in recent weeks, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is encouraging the public to continue water conservation.

It said while the reservoirs were doing better, they were still not at optimum capacity.

WASA said in order to mitigate the ongoing shortfall, measures under the Water Supply Management Plan will continue to be implemented so that water production can be maximised.

The mitigation measures included water schedule adjustments, improved response to leak repairs; and increased truck borne water supply. These updates can be found on WASA’s website and social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Data as at August 27 showed the following reservoir levels and long-term averages (LTA) percentages:

Arena - 41.49 per cent/70.53 per cent (LTA)

Navet - 62.97 per cent/71.27 per cent

Hollis - 61.67 per cent/69.11 per cent

Hillsborough - 62.40 per cent/5.07 per cent

Last month, a media release said the water levels were significantly lower:

Arena 19.43 per cent/54.91per cent (LTA)

Navet 22.47 per cent/51.65 per cent (LTA)

Hollis 18.77 per cent/53.80 per cent (LTA)

Hillsborough 42.40 per cent/54.672 per cent (LTA)