Two more covid19 deaths, 990 active cases

Two additional covid19 related deaths have been recorded, the Ministry of Health said in its 10am update Sunday. The deaths were two elderly males with co-morbidities (pre-existing conditions). The number of those who have died from the disease in TT now stands at 21. The number of active covid19 cases has also been increased by 38, taking the total number to 990.

The new cases reported are from samples taken during the period August 22 to August 29 and the figure was not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only, the ministry said.

There are 75 patients hospital – 59 at the Couva hospital with six in the intensive care unit (ICU) and seven in the high dependency unit (HDU), and 16 at Caura.

There are currently seven people in step-down facilities – two in NAPA, three in UWI Debe and two in Tacarigua.

A total of six hundred and seventy-two people has been discharged.

The ministry said 785 patients were in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the respective county medical officer health (CMOH) offices.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), UWI and other testing sites was 23,429 and the number of samples that tested positive is 1,683.