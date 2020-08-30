TT’s culture the most potent tourism export product

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell. -

SAYING that TT’s culture is the most potent tourism export product, members of the TT Promoters Association has welcomed the merging of culture with the tourism ministry.

In a media release, the association said members are heartened to be able to work with Minister Randall Mitchell once again in his reincarnation with an expanded portfolio.

In the previous PNM government, Mitchell was the Minister of Tourism. He is now Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts.

“We are heartened and very encouraged at the possibilities that this brings to the fore.”

The association said its membership believes that this change is in line with the needs of both industries and aptly embraces the synergies that exist between the sectors.

“It is well established that our culture is Trinidad and Tobago’s most potent tourism export product. We at the TTPA are extremely hopeful that this move presents an opportunity for real transformation and positive developments in both industries.”