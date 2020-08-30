Total active covid19 cases now 998

The number of positive covid19 cases has increased by eight, bringing the total number of active cases by Sunday evening to 998.

The Health Ministry’s 6 pm update said the eight new positive cases showed results from samples taken during the period August 22 to 29 and the figure was not representative of the positive cases over the preceding 24 hours.

In its 10 am update on Sunday, it reported two additional covid19-related deaths. The deaths were two elderly males with co-morbidities (pre-existing conditions). The number of those who have died from the disease in TT is 21.

The Sunday morning report also noted that there were 75 patients at hospital – 59 at the Couva hospital with six in the intensive care unit (ICU) and seven in the high dependency unit (HDU), and 16 at Caura.

There were seven people in step-down facilities – two in NAPA, three in UWI Debe and two in Tacarigua.

Some 672 people have been discharged.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, UWI and other testing sites was 23,530 and the number of samples that tested positive is 1,691.