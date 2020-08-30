Tobago's recovery team's work 'coming along nicely'

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, centre, takes a quick read after being handed the first report from the Roadmap to Recovery Working Group, last month, at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough. Delivering the report was the group's chairman Dr Stephen Sheppard, left, and vice-chairman Dr Ryan Allard, right. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF CHIEF SECRETARY -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis was expected to meet, last Friday, with the members of the Tobago economic recovery team to discuss the first draft of their plan to chart the island’s development, post covid19.

The 17-man team, which was assembled in June, is chaired by Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute CEO Dr Stephen Sheppard.

It is expected to present its report to the Tobago House of Assembly by the end of the year.

Dennis told Newsday last week, the work of the committee is “coming along quite nicely.

“I received the first draft of the report about one week ago. I took some time to read it and I am meeting with them on it on Friday.”

He added: “We are going to clarify a couple things then I am going to send them back to do further work because the life of the committee is six months.

“So, I think they have up to the end of the year to submit their final report. They did submit a draft. I have perused it and we will discuss it.”

The team is divided into seven sectors: finance; tourism; food production; governance; productivity and human resource; sustainability and innovation; creative economy and social development.

It comprises Dr Selvon Hazel, chief economist, Division of Finance and the Economy Division of Finance and the Economy, who is also on the national roadmap to recovery team; Nafeesa George (policy analyst, Division of Finance); Shirley Cooke (entrepreneur); Korice Nancis (marketing coordinator); Pathlene Titus (agronomist); Dedan Daniel (Tobago Agriculture Society president); Ricardo Alfred (farmer); Verleen Bobb-Lewis (retired educator); Godwin Richardson (former TRHA CEO); Dr Ryan Allard; Melanie Trim (renewable energy expert); Hassel Bacchus (chief technical officer, TSTT); John Arnold (cultural activist); Khalen Jamoi Alexander (musician); Dr Crystal Benjamin (Newsday Tobago columnist) and Dr Alina Williams (psychologist).